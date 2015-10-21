Tuchel warns against Qabala complacency

Thomas Tuchel has warned Borussia Dortmund they must not take the threat of Qabala lightly ahead of their Europa League clash in Azerbaijan.

Dortmund visit Baku on Thursday sitting top of Group C having taken four points from their opening two matches against Krasnodar and PAOK.

Qabala, by contrast, are bottom with just one point to their name – but Dortmund coach Tuchel believes Roman Grigorchuk's side have enough quality to punish any complacency from his players.

"We expect a diligent and well-organised team, which will try to make the most of its role as an outsider," Tuchel said.

"We have respect for the opponent and the game. In football, anything can happen... we know that Qabala are very hard to beat."

Dortmund will be without Henrikh Mkhitaryan at the Bakcell Arena, as the Armenia playmaker has not travelled due to political tensions between his homeland and Azerbaijan.

Tuchel added: "I think it's a sporting and human pity that Miki is not present."

The former Mainz boss also revealed that full-back Marcel Schmelzer is fit and ready to start the game after recovering from a thigh problem.