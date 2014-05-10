Turan hails Simeone impact at Atletico

The Turkey international has played a key role in Atletico's impressive season, with the club standing on the brink of a first La Liga title since 1996.

Simeone has also guided the side to their first UEFA Champions League final, where they will face bitter rivals Real Madrid on May 24, and Turan hailed the positive relationship he holds with his coach.

"We understand each other just by looking at each other," he told the Turkish edition of FourFourTwo.

"When the Champions League hymn was playing he looked at me and while we were walking out on to the pitch and I whispered in his ear, 'I have grown thanks to you'.

"This is a big club and I feel so at home with our fans and the people around here.

"I never thought we would be able to be ahead of Barcelona and Real Madrid going into the final games.

"But on the last day, when we play Barcelona, we will play as if we were playing Madrid. We are not scared of anyone."