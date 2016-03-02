Turan versatility thrills Luis Enrique

Barcelona boss Luis Enrique has been impressed by the versatility offered by midfielder Arda Turan.

Due to the Camp Nou club's transfer ban, the 29-year-old only became eligible to play for Barca in January having signed from Atletico Madrid in July 2015.

Turan has since made 12 appearances in all competitions, with Luis Enrique delighted to be able to use him in central midfield or as a wide attacker.

"Arda can play as an interior, as well as on the wing, and until now he's done well in both positions," said the head coach.

"Each position has different demands in attack and defence, but Arda is doing well in both."

La Liga leaders Barcelona face an away game against Rayo Vallecano on Thursday, with Luis Enrique full of praise for his team's opponents.

He added: "You can never be relaxed against Rayo. It will be an uncomfortable game.

"What I like about Rayo is their love to attack and desire to complicate life for their opponent as close as possible to your area. I love [coach] Paco Jemez's philosophy. What he is doing deserves a lot of credit.

"Rayo continue to be a difficult team to play, and it has been four seasons that they have been playing good football in the top division, which is very commendable."