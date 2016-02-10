Turan will not leave Barca for China - agent

Arda Turan has not received a lucrative offer from China, according to the Barcelona midfielder's agent Ahmet Bulut.

Media reports suggested Chinese Super League outfit Beijing Guoan were prepared to offer Arda €20million per season on a five-year deal.

The Turkey international only made his debut for Spanish and European champions Barca in January following a €34m move from fellow La Liga side Atletico Madrid in the off-season.

Bulut insists there has been no offer from China and Arda is not looking to leave the Camp Nou anytime soon.

"It is not true that Arda has received any offer [from China]," Bulut told Mundo Deportivo.

"Arda is not looking at leaving now, or in the summer [transfer window]."

Chinese clubs have been on a spending spree in recent weeks, with the likes of Jackson Martinez, Ramires, Luiz Adriano and Alex Teixeira all making the move from Europe to Asia.