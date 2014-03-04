Turner: Cardiff need goals to ensure survival

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's side are currently second from bottom in the table, only three points adrift of safety but with the league's joint lowest goals tally of 19.

They have failed to score in each of their past four league games, conceding eight in the process, and Turner knows that they need to find the net more frequently if they are to get out of trouble.

"We need something to light us up," he told The Daily Star ahead of this weekend's crucial meeting with rock-bottom Fulham.

"If that is a one-yard tap-in from a knock-down, then so be it. We have to make it happen.

"Everyone has to try and make it happen, whether that be defenders going up for free-kicks - someone has to get on the end of something and spark us off.

"It has to be a concern for us. We need clean sheets and we also need goals. Hopefully once we get one then more will follow.

"We are struggling for goals at the moment but everyone is working hard on it. There is a lot of belief that we will score."