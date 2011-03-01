TV boss mocks Mourinho calendar complaints

After drawing 0-0 at Deportivo La Coruna on Saturday, a result that put Real seven points behind leaders Barcelona, Real coach Mourinho said his players had not had enough time to rest after last Tuesday's Champions League match at Olympique Lyon.

"I don't know what would have happened if we had played on Sunday but it would have been fairer," Mourinho said.

"The calendar is set by people who know what they are doing. They do what they want and they will carry on like that."

Mediapro boss Jaume Roures responded on Catalunya Radio.

"Mourinho says 'they laugh behind my back' and the truth is when I hear him putting up all these excuses I laugh because it's amazing how someone can talk such nonsense and throw up so many excuses," he said.

"Looking for distractions to justify bad results is a bad practice. It seems like the whole world is against him, but it wasn't me who left Angel di Maria on the bench the other day."

Television companies have to go through a complicated bidding process for the games they wish to show over the season and Roures said kick-off times were agreed between the Spanish football league (LFP) and the clubs.

He also pointed out that Real's next opponents Malaga had greater reason to complain.

"They played yesterday (Monday) and have to play again against Madrid on Thursday," he added. "The whites played on Saturday and don't have to play again until Thursday."

Malaga visit the Bernabeu on Thursday.