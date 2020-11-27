Twitter reacts to Pitso winning his second Caf Champions League title

FourFourTwoSA scanned Twitter to find out how football supporters reacted to Pitso Mosimane winning his second Caf Champions League title after Al Ahly defeated Zamalek 2-1 in the final on Friday.

The Red Devils clinched their ninth Caf Champions League title after secure a narrow win over their Egyptian rivals Zamalek at the at Cairo International Stadium.

Amr El Soulia opened the scoring for Ahly in the fifth minute before Shikabala skillfully levelled matters for Zamalek in the 31st minute, but Mohamed ‘Afsha’ Magdy secure the title for the Red Devils after his superb volley found the bottom corner from distance.

Here's how Twitter reacted to the result:

Congratulations to @TheRealPitso on winning his second Caf Champions League title, while @AlAhlyEnglish clinched their ninth #CAFCL title. pic.twitter.com/jOpfFgHFN4November 27, 2020

It's the South African flag for me 😭Pitso Mosimane has brought some unity between 2 countriesThis is beautifulCongratulations Al Ahly#CAFCL #CCL #CAFChampionsLeague #CAFCLFinal #CAFChampionsLeagueFinal #AlAhlypic.twitter.com/IGKCIF3D2TNovember 27, 2020

Big Congratulations to @TheRealPitso for a historic moment winning The African Champions league with @AlAhlyEnglish very proud @Masandawana well done 🇿🇦November 27, 2020

Now let's salute this man. Pitso Mosimane. 👑 pic.twitter.com/kbd8fCoOW5November 27, 2020

The best coach in Africa...Pitso Mosimane pic.twitter.com/y7JCNfFkcONovember 27, 2020

Let’s talk about amazing Pitso Mosimane from South Africa 🇿🇦🥇November 27, 2020

🙌🙌🙌🙌🙌🇿🇦🇿🇦🇾🇪🇾🇪⚽⚽🏆🏆🏆🏆🏆🏅🏅🏅🏅Pitso Mosimane steers Al Ahly to Caf Champions League final glory https://t.co/ebFCC2gNZZ via @TimesLIVENovember 27, 2020

The biggest challenge of chasing your dreams is the fear to fail. Here stands a man who conquered that fear. Sir Pitso Mosimane i am inspired. Congradulations Coach!!!! pic.twitter.com/yvgnvKpmXONovember 27, 2020

3rd manager to win the #TotalCAFCL with two different teams! 🏆🏆Pitso Mosimane etched in history! 📜@TheRealPitso | #TotalCAFCL | #ZSCASC pic.twitter.com/f3h39U4RDbNovember 27, 2020