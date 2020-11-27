Trending

Twitter reacts to Pitso winning his second Caf Champions League title

By

Pitso Mosimane

FourFourTwoSA scanned Twitter to find out how football supporters reacted to Pitso Mosimane winning his second Caf Champions League title after Al Ahly defeated Zamalek 2-1 in the final on Friday. 

The Red Devils clinched their ninth Caf Champions League title after secure a narrow win over their Egyptian rivals Zamalek at the at Cairo International Stadium.

Amr El Soulia opened the scoring for Ahly in the fifth minute before Shikabala skillfully levelled matters for Zamalek in the 31st minute, but Mohamed ‘Afsha’ Magdy secure the title for the Red Devils after his superb volley found the bottom corner from distance.

Here's how Twitter reacted to the result: