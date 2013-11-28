Two charged in match-fixing investigation

The individuals, who are alleged to be members of an international illegal betting syndicate based in Singapore, are among six people arrested earlier this week as part of an operation by the country's National Crime Agency (NCA).

They have now been charged with conspiracy to defraud, in relation to alleged offences that occurred between November 1 and November 26 this year.

A seventh man has also been arrested as part of the investigation and has subsequently been bailed, along with four others, pending further enquiries.

None of those released on bail have been officially named, although national media reports claim that they include footballers.

An NCA statement read: "Two men suspected of involvement in football match-fixing were charged this afternoon (Thursday). The Crown Prosecution's Organised Crime Division found sufficient evidence and was satisfied it was in the public interest to authorise charges of conspiracy to defraud.

"The men, who are alleged to be members of an international illegal betting syndicate based in Singapore, are among six people arrested earlier this week as part of a National Crime Agency investigation.

"Chann Sankaran, a 33-year-old Singapore national, and Krishna Sanjey Ganeshan, a 43-year-old with dual UK and Singapore nationality, have been remanded in custody and will appear before Cannock Magistrates on 29 November.

"The NCA's investigation continues."