Two N'Golos at Chelsea? Hazard feels like he's playing alongside 'Kante twins'
Chelsea star Eden Hazard joked it sometimes feels as if he is playing alongside the 'Kante twins' following N'Golo's impressive displays.
N'Golo Kante's brilliance for Chelsea this season has made Eden Hazard feel like the midfielder has been playing with a twin on the pitch.
The France international moved to Stamford Bridge from Leicester City ahead of the 2016-17 campaign and has instantly become a key figure under Antonio Conte.
Kante has particularly impressed with his workrate and ability to win back possession, and Hazard hailed the 25-year-old's role in Chelsea's successful season so far.
"I do not need to speak about N'Golo, everyone knows about him. He is everywhere," Hazard told Chelsea TV after Monday's 2-1 victory over West Ham.
"I think sometimes when I am on the pitch I see him twice. One on the left, one on the right. I think I am playing with twins!
"He is a fantastic player and helps the team a lot so we are happy to have him in the team."
Kante has made 29 appearances in all competitions for Chelsea this term, scoring once in the process.
