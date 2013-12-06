Two sacked by Whitehawk over match-fixing

Michael Boateng and Hakeem Adelakun were charged with conspiracy to defraud contrary to common law, the National Crime Agency confirmed on Thursday.

And Whitehawk, who insist they had no knowledge of the players' alleged actions, moved to dismiss the pair on Friday.

Whitehawk director Mark Turner said in a statement on the club's official website: "The board are disappointed by these allegations and have taken steps to protect the club."

A total of seven people have been taken into custody by the NCA revealed as part of an operation centring on possible illegal betting activity on football matches.

Boateng and Adelakun, both 22, stand accused of attempting to "defraud bookmakers by influencing the course of football matches and placing bets thereon" as part of a betting syndicate based in Singapore.

The pair are due to appear at Birmingham Magistrates Court next week.