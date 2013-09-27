UAE Pro League Wrap: Al Ahli stay top

Cosmin Olaroiu’s side remain unbeaten following their comfortable victory, which was secured as Chilean midfielder Luis Jimenez as Brazilian striker Ciel both found the net in the second half, before Helal Saeed was sent-off in the dying stages for the hosts.

Al Dhafra won their first game of the season as they edged a seven-goal thriller against Al Ain 4-3.

Michel Bastos had given the visitors to the Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan Stadium the lead in the early stages, however, two from Emmanuel Clottey and a strike from Makhete Diop turned the game in Al Dhafra's favour.

An Asamoah Gyan brace levelled the match once more, but Clottey proved to be the hero as he scored the winner six minutes from time.

Bani Yas are up to second following their 4-1 win at Dubai, goals from Luis Farina and Carlos Munoz and an own goal from Ali Msarri Al Dhaheri putting the game beyond doubt.

Marcelinho wrapped things up 11 minutes from time for the visitors after Faisal Ali had pulled one back for Dubai.

Al Jazira bounced back from their defeat to Al Wasl last time out as they won 4-2 against Al Shabab, who suffered their first loss of the season.

Doubles from midfielder Abdelaziz Barrada and Ali Ahmed Mabkhout made sure of the points for Al Wasl after Adeilson had opened the scoring for Al Shabab, who found a consolation through Hassan Ibrahim following Mabkhout’s late dismissal.

Bottom club Al Shaab slipped to another defeat as they were thumped 4-1 by Al Wasl.

Second half goals from Fahad Hadeed, Andre Senghor and Maher Jassim won the game for Al Wasl, who had earlier seen Mariano Donda’s opener cancelled out by Mohamed Malalla Hassan

Elsewhere, Al Wahda beat Emirates 4-0 and and Al Sharjah won 2-1 at Ajman.