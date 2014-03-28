UAE Pro League Wrap: Grafite seals Al Ahli win

Al Ahli were reduced to 10 men midway through the first half when Salmeen Khamis received his second yellow card and fell behind six minutes into the second, Brazilian attacker Ze Carlos putting Al Sharjah ahead.

However, Basheer Saeed levelled matters three minutes before the hour mark, with Grafite making sure of the points in the 87th minute after Shahin Adbulrahman had been shown his second yellow for Al Sharjah.

The win moves Al Ahli nine points clear of second-placed Al Shabab, who slipped to a 1-0 loss at Dubai on Friday.

Captain Gilles Yapi-Yapo gave Dubai the victory from the penalty spot, and the game ended on a sour note for Al Shabab as attacker Abdulla Eissa Abdulla and defender Esam Dhahi were both dismissed late on.

Meanwhile, the division's top scorer Asamoah Gyan took his tally for the season to 21 goals as defending champions Al Ain beat Emirates 2-1.

Gyan's brace ended a run of three straight league defeats for Al Ain, his second a penalty that condemned Emirates to their 12th defeat of the season.

Sebastian Tagliabue scored twice to help Al Wahda stretch their league unbeaten streak to five matches with a 3-1 home win against Al Wasl.

The Argentine striker made sure of the points before Al Wahda were reduced to 10 men late on due to goalkeeper Ali Mohamed's dismissal.

Ajman won a fourth league game in five with a thrilling 4-2 success at Al Dhafra, who had Ahmed Sulaiman Ali Obaid sent off in injury time.

Elsewhere, Essa Mohammed saw red in Al Shaab's 2-1 home defeat to Bani Yas, and Al Jazira's Felipe Caicedo was sent off in their 0-0 draw at Al Nasr.