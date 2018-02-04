Udinese draw one of Milan's best performances, Gattuso claims

Gennaro Gattuso feels AC Milan produced one of their best displays yet under his leadership despite having a player sent off and then giving up the lead to draw 1-1 at Udinese on Sunday.

The Rossoneri led through Suso's spectacular long-range strike in the ninth minute of the Serie A match at Stadio Friuli, where Davide Calabria was sent off for committing a second bookable offence with 22 minutes to go.

Udinese capitalised on their advantage in the 76th minute, when Kevin Lasagna's cross was diverted into the Milan net after hitting Leonardo Bonucci and Gianluigi Donnarumma.

Gattuso's team remain unbeaten from seven matches in all competitions, a sequence that started with a penalty-shootout success over local rivals Inter in the Coppa Italia.

And the coach had cause for considerable pride despite being forced to settle for a point.

"There is a great regret that we drew," he said. "We put in one of our best performances, with desire, character and the right ideas.

"I am happy with the reaction of the team. We are giving an important response and that's how we need to carry on.

"I am pleased with the performance even though we didn't win.

"This Milan reminds me of myself. We are playing well, but we are still missing the knockout blow.

"The boys are giving a lot, Rome wasn't built in a day and we know it will need time. But we are improving."