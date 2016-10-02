Udinese sack Iachini after just eight matches

Udinese have sacked manager Giuseppe Iachini the day after a 3-0 home humbling at the hands of Lazio.

After a run of four games without a win, the club are languishing in the bottom half of Serie A and Iachini could not survive the latest disappointment at Stadio Friuli.

Having narrowly avoided relegation last season, Udinese appointed Iachini for the 2016-17 campaign, but his tenure was short-lived as he took charge of just eight matches.

Despite this, the club thanked the 52-year-old for his work in a statement announcing his departure.

"In thanking Iachini for the work done so far, Udinese Calcio wishes him the best professional fortunes," it read.

He had previously had two spells in charge of Palermo - the latter, earlier this year, lasting less than a month.