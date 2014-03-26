Udinese's Guidolin predicts Inter backlash

Walter Mazzarri's men were beaten 2-1 at home by Atalanta on Sunday as Inter's hopes of securing qualification for the UEFA Europa League were dented.

That result means Inter sit level on points with fifth-placed Parma, having played a game more.

Guidolin believes Mazzarri will have his players fired up for the fixture, but remains more concerned about Udinese - who sit 10 points clear of relegation with nine games to go.

"I'm expecting to face a strong and angry Inter team," he said.

"It's normal that they should feel like that after losing at home to Atalanta.

"But, just as we do against every opponent, we want to try and go out on the pitch and win.

"We need to be solid and alert as we still need some points to be absolutely sure of staying up."

Inter won the reverse Serie A fixture 3-0 in November, but Udinese got their revenge in January with a 1-0 victory in the Coppa Italia.