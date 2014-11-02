UEFA Champions League: Benfica v Monaco

Jardim was left frustrated by his team's 1-1 home draw with Reims on Friday as Monaco lost further ground on their Ligue 1 rivals.

Monaco - who took the lead through Uwa Echiejile in the 20th minute - wasted a host of chances to extend their advantage and were made to pay with 10 minutes left as Reims levelled proceedings.

The Ligue 1 side visit Portugal on Tuesday for an important Group C clash and will take heart from their unbeaten record in the group stages so far.

But Monaco - who sit second in the group with five points from three matches - will take on a desperate Benfica who know victory is vital to their chances of reaching the last 16.

Defeats to Zenit and Bayer Leverkusen were followed by a goalless draw at Monaco last month, leaving Benfica with just one point from three matches.

Avoiding defeat will be difficult for Monaco, according to Jardim, if his side continue to waste good opportunities in front of goal.

In the build-up to the 0-0 draw between the two sides, Jardim urged his side to take their chances and he has sung from a similar hymn sheet once more.

"We have lots of chances in every match... we are not clinical enough," Jardim said.

Nabil Dirar (calf), Dimitar Berbatov (groin) and Borja Lopez (knee) are all set to miss out for Monaco, but Joao Moutinho - who shrugged off a niggling shoulder problem to come on in the second half of Friday's draw - should be involved from the start for the principality club, who have returned to the Champions League after a nine-year absence this campaign.

Benfica have their own injury worries, with Eliseu the latest star sidelined after suffering a foot injury in training last week. Nicolas Gaitan battled through a rib injury to play in Friday's 1-0 Primeira Liga success against Rio Ave - a side Benfica beat in the final of both domestic cups last term.

Talisca scored a stunning winner for Benfica in that success - his fifth in four league matches.

Ola John and Jardel (thigh) are both out, while Silvio (foot) is a long-term absentee.

Benfica will take heart from their performance in the clash in Monaco, given they dominated proceedings. But they were unable to find a way past goalkeeper Danijel Subasic and then had Lisandro Lopez sent off late on - ruling him out of this match.

Benfica lead the Portuguese top flight by one point ahead of Porto and will be determined to win on Tuesday to ensure they are not focused on domestic matters only this season.