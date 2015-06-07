UEFA Champions League Final: Barca's triumph hailed, Italy consoles Juve

The Italian press applauded Juventus' effort in the UEFA Champions League final as newspapers throughout Europe hailed Barcelona's 3-1 victory in Berlin.

With Juventus having surprised many by even reaching Saturday's Champions League decider, their efforts at the Olympiastadion earned plaudits in their domestic media on Sunday.

La Gazzetta dello Sport led their coverage with the headline: "Bravo Juve, you've tried but Barcelona triumphant: 3-1."

Corriere dello Sport added: "Champions League, triumph of Barcelona. Juve to be applauded."

After a rampant Barca took the lead through Ivan Rakitic in just the fourth minute, many Juventus fans may have feared a rout, but the Serie A champions showed their mettle to fight back and deservedly equalise when Alvaro Morata struck nine minutes after half-time.

With both sides going all out for victory, Luis Suarez pounced on a parried Lionel Messi shot to give Barca their advantage back before Neymar sealed it with the final kick of the game on a lightning counter-attack in stoppage time.

But having pushed the Catalan club for the entire match, Massimiliano Allegri's men made Juventus fans proud, judging by the headline on Turin's local daily newspaper La Stampa: "Juve like warriors but not enough against Barca."

In Spain, the media coverage was unsurprisingly much more positive with both Marca and AS focusing on Barcelona's fifth European Cup – 'La Quinta' - taking them halfway to Real Madrid's unrivalled La Decima, or 10 trophies.

AS stated "Barca already have la Quinta", while Marca combined the two major achievements of Luis Enrique's side in one headline: "La Quinta with a treble."

Marca also paid tribute to the trio of Lionel Messi, Neymar and Luis Suarez, who all notched a goal or an assist in the final, declaring "the trident is legendary".

Sport - Barcelona's own daily sports newspaper - kept it simple with "Tricampeones!"

Elsewhere in Europe, Germany's Kicker led their coverage with "Treble! Barca is also crowned in Europe" and in France, L'Equipe's headline read: "Barca gets a hold of Europe."

Unsurprisingly the Croatian sports daily Sportske Novosti focused on their favourite son Rakitic, who is known as 'Rocket' in his homeland.

"Rocket delighted - 'I've never scored a goal more important, I dedicate it to my wife."