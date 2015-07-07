UEFA Champions League Review: Red Imps make history, TNS breeze through

Lincoln Red Imps were left celebrating a historic victory as a 2-1 triumph at Santa Coloma booked their spot in the second round of UEFA Champions League qualifying.

After a fruitless 2014-15 campaign in Europe for the first Gibraltarian sides to compete in Europe, Lincoln - who were locked at 0-0 from last week's home first leg – secured their country's first continental victory by beating their Andorran opponents at Camp d'Esports d'Aixovall.

The Red Imps were up against it when Ildefons Lima put the home side ahead on the stroke of half-time.

It took just three second-half minutes for Lincoln to equalise, though, as Anthony Bardon got his name on the scoresheet and it was even better in the 64th minute when Lee Casciaro completed the turnaround.

Welsh side The New Saints made it past the first-round qualifying stage for the fourth season in succession. Michael Wilde scored a 47-minute hat-trick in a 4-1 win over B36 that ensured a 6-2 aggregate victory over the Faroe Islands outfit.

Northern Irish champions Crusaders progressed on the away goals rule thanks to 1-1 at Levadia of Estonia.

Rounding of the action, Armenian side Pyunik beat San Marino's national champions Folgore 4-2 over the two legs after a 2-1 success on the night.