UEFA Champions League Review: Steaua survive scare against Trencin

Steaua Bucharest advanced to the third qualifying round of the UEFA Champions League despite a 3-2 defeat to Trencin on Wednesday.

The Romanian side, who won the European Cup in 1986, led 2-0 from the first leg in Slovakia.

However, Trencin levelled the tie thanks to goals from Wesley and Matus Bero, only for Steaua to reassume command as Sulley Muniru and Gregory Tade hit the target, the latter doing so from the penalty spot.

Despite Milan Rundic seeing red for a second bookable offence, Wesley netted a second to put Trencin within a goal of qualification, but Steaua hung on to set up a tie with Partizan.

Dinamo Zagreb came through in more comfortable circumstances, a double from Marko Pjaca helping the Croatian champions to a 3-0 win over Fola Esch, ensuring a 4-1 aggregate triumph.

Celtic were 6-1 winners on aggregate following a 4-1 away success at Stjarnan and will face Qarabag, who claimed a 1-0 victory at Rudar Pljevlja to go through.

The New Saints suffered extra-time heartbreak at Videoton, losing 2-1 on aggregate against the Hungarian side.

Matthew Williams levelled the tie and forced extra time by netting for the visitors in the 78th minute, but a 107th-minute effort from Videoton midfielder Adam Gyurcso proved decisive, with Sam Finley seeing red for The New Saints 11 minutes later.

Lech Poznan beat Sarajevo 1-0 to progress, BATE progressed following a 0-0 draw at Dundalk and Astana turned around a 1-0 first-leg deficit to knock out Maribor with a 3-1 home win in Kazakhstan.