UEFA chief Platini warns of return to 'dark days'

Football has seen a number of incidents involving fan trouble and pitch invasions over recent months, most recently the UEFA Europa League ties between Dynamo Kiev and Guingamp and Feyenoord against Roma.

It followed a politically charged European qualifier between Serbia and Albania in October being abandoned, with a racist incident involving Chelsea fans in Paris also shocking the sport last month.

Platini - unchallenged for a third term as UEFA president - told delegates: "In recent months, we have all been struck by certain images that I thought were a thing of the past.

"Some of us experienced that past at first hand. In my case, it was exactly 30 years ago.

"We need tougher stadium bans at European level and – I will say it again – the creation of a European sports police force.

"These are battles that can only be won with the help of the public authorities.

"I therefore renew my call for greater awareness of this issue among public authorities, so that we can avoid reliving the dark days of a not-so-distant past – a past where hooligans and all manner of fanatics called the shots in certain European stadiums."