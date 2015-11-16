UEFA confirms Euros to remain in France

UEFA has confirmed that next year's European Championship will be hosted by France as scheduled despite the terrorist attacks that occurred in Paris on Friday.

Officials confirmed that 129 were killed and a further 99 left critically injured following a series of violent incidents in the French capital.

The Stade de France was one of the targets, with the national team competing in a friendly against Germany.

The attacks have led to security concerns ahead of Euro 2016, which will be hosted by France, and led to question marks as to whether the host venue will be changed.

However, UEFA has stated that there are no plans to move the tournament.

"Following the dramatic events that occurred last Friday in Paris, UEFA and EURO 2016 SAS wish to reaffirm their commitment in placing safety and security at the centre of their organisational plans," a UEFA statement read.

"While there is no reason to believe that the EURO might become the target of any attack, the potential terrorist threat has always been taken into account, since the beginning of the project.

"EURO 2016 SAS and all stakeholders involved in the organisation of the tournament will continue their joint work and will regularly monitor the level of risk for the tournament and their respective organisational plans.

"For over three years now, EURO 2016 SAS has been working closely with the relevant authorities to develop the most appropriate mechanisms in order to guarantee there is a safe and secure tournament and we are confident that the necessary measures will be taken to ensure that is the case for all involved.

"The EURO final draw will go ahead as scheduled on 12 December at the Palais des Congres in Paris and the final tournament will be played in France from 10 June to 10 July 2016."