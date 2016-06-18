UEFA confirms steward unhurt by flare explosion

UEFA has confirmed the steward who fell after a flare exploded next to him in Saint-Etienne on Friday was unharmed, while the European governing body has charged Croatia for the actions of its fans during the draw with Czech Republic.

The security staff member was among those attempting to clear the field at Stade Geoffrey-Guichard of the pyrotechnics thrown by a group of Croatians opposed to the country's football federation.

One device appeared to explode as the man in question went to retrieve it, causing him to the fall to the ground clutching his face.

He was helped from the pitch by his colleagues and comforted by Croatia striker Mario Mandzukic, as trouble erupted in the stands between those responsible and moderate supporters attempting to stop them.

UEFA has since confirmed he underwent medical checks at the stadium and did not require hospitalisation.

The welcome news comes as Krunoslav Borovec, a spokesperson for the country's police force, claimed action was already been taken against those responsible, according to quoted published by Jutarnji List.

"[The] Croatian police team already identified some of the hooligans at the match and gave the information to French police," he said.

"About the others, they will be arrested as they reach the border."

UEFA on Saturday confirmed it had charged Croatia with the setting off of fireworks, throwing of objects, crowd disturbance and racist behaviour.

Russia received a suspended disqualification from Euro 2016 for offences in the 1-1 draw with England in Marseille.