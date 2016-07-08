UEFA dismisses Sakho doping charges
Mamadou Sakho will not face any further punishment for his failed drugs test in March, UEFA has announced
Liverpool defender Mamadou Sakho will not face further punishment after failing a drugs test following his club's Europa League clash with Manchester United in March.
The 26-year-old Sakho was handed a 30-day provisional suspension by UEFA on April 28 after it emerged he had tested positive.
UEFA's Control, Ethics and Disciplinary Body (CEDB) had already opted against extending the 30-day ban when it expired and has now dismissed the case altogether.
"The independent UEFA Control, Ethics and Disciplinary Body (CEDB) met in Paris and has reached a decision relating to the proceedings instigated against Liverpool player Mamadou Sakho, following the UEFA Europa League round of 16 second-leg match between Manchester United FC and Liverpool FC (1-1), played on 17 March 2016," an official statement read.
"The proceedings against Mr. Sakho related to a violation of the UEFA Anti-Doping Regulations after the player failed a doping test at the above-mentioned match.
"Following a hearing with the lawyers of the player and experts of the WADA-accredited laboratories on this case, the CEDB has decided to dismiss the case."
The initial ban, which the centre-back himself had requested, cost Sakho a place in France's Euro 2016 squad, as well as the chance to play in Liverpool's final eight games of the season, which included the Europa League semi-finals and final.
