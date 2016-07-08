UEFA dismisses Sakho doping charges

Liverpool defender Mamadou Sakho will not face further punishment after failing a drugs test following his club's Europa League clash with Manchester United in March.

The 26-year-old Sakho was handed a 30-day provisional suspension by UEFA on April 28 after it emerged he had tested positive.

UEFA's Control, Ethics and Disciplinary Body (CEDB) had already opted against extending the 30-day ban when it expired and has now dismissed the case altogether.

"The independent UEFA Control, Ethics and Disciplinary Body (CEDB) met in Paris and has reached a decision relating to the proceedings instigated against Liverpool player Mamadou Sakho, following the UEFA Europa League round of 16 second-leg match between Manchester United FC and Liverpool FC (1-1), played on 17 March 2016," an official statement read.

"The proceedings against Mr. Sakho related to a violation of the UEFA Anti-Doping Regulations after the player failed a doping test at the above-mentioned match.

"Following a hearing with the lawyers of the player and experts of the WADA-accredited laboratories on this case, the CEDB has decided to dismiss the case."

The initial ban, which the centre-back himself had requested, cost Sakho a place in France's Euro 2016 squad, as well as the chance to play in Liverpool's final eight games of the season, which included the Europa League semi-finals and final.