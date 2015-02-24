UEFA Europa League: Inter v Celtic

The sides played out a thrilling 3-3 draw at Park head last week, Guidetti levelling the scores in the third minute of stoppage time.

Ronny Deila's side resumed their domestic dominance with a 4-0 win over Hamilton Academical on Saturday – Guidetti again among the scorers – and Celtic captain Brown hopes for another show of attacking prowess at San Siro.

He told the Daily Record: "We have got to go over there and think we can do it - especially when you look at the chances we created against them.

"You always have a chance when you have the likes of Leigh Griffiths and John Guidetti .

"John scored a great goal - it was an unbelievable finish - but wee Griff worked his socks off to soften up the Inter defence for him.

"He created chances for others as well. We'll do the same in Milan. It could be 5-4 – it would be nice if it was to us."

Highly rated on-loan defender Jason Denayer is expected to be fit despite going off at half-time at the weekend with a calf injury, while Kris Commons returned with a double having sat out the first leg with a hamstring strain.

Inter look to be finally putting form together under Roberto Mancini, having secured a third consecutive Serie A win at Cagliari on Monday.

The 18-time Italian champions did not have things all their own way in Sardinia, almost throwing away a two-goal lead, prompting Mancini to lament: "If we don't make things difficult for ourselves, then we wouldn't be Inter."

Goals from Mateo Kovacic and Mauro Icardi, who have shone so far under Mancini's tutelage, proved to be enough.

The Croatian playmaker has put his impressive form down to the backing he has received from his coach.

"I'm happy because I know that Mancini has faith in me," the 20-year-old said. "He gives me confidence and I’m really pleased he decided to play me from the start."

Inter have few selection concerns for the clash, though misfiring January recruit Lukas Podolski is ineligible to play in the Europa League.