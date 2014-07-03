UEFA Europa League: Seven goal romp for Tromso
Tromso effectively sealed their place in the second qualifying round of the UEFA Europa League with a 7-0 hammering of Tartu Santos.
The Norwegian side produced a superb performance in the first leg to all but secure progress, midifielder Magnus Andersen hitting a brace in a dominant win.
Rosenborg continued the theme of emphatic Norwegian success, Alexander Soderlund scoring twice, including one from the spot, in a 4-0 victory against Jelgava of Latvia.
Fellow Scandinavians, and two-time competition winners, IFK Gothenburg will travel to Luxembourg under pressure next week after stumbling to a 0-0 draw with Fola Esch.
Botev Plovdiv were also 4-0 winners over San Marino's Libertas, and Gilman Lika's injury-time strike gave Flamurtari Vlore a 3-2 triumph at Sioni.
Tiraspol's late comeback fell short as the Moldovans lost 3-2 at home to Inter Baku, whose Azerbaijani rivals Qabala face an uphill battle in their away leg after a 2-0 reverse to Siroki Brijeg.
Slovenian side Koper took a commanding lead in their tie with 10-man Celik, Miroslav Covilo's double helping them to a 5-0 triumph.
There was treble joy for Kazakhstan on Thursday, Astana winning 4-1 at Pyunik, Shakhter Karagandy beating Shirak 2-1 and Kairat earning a slender 1-0 success over Kukesi.
Metalurg Skopje were 3-0 victors over Santa Coloma of Moldova, however, their Macedonian compatriots Turnovo were defeated 1-0 by Chikhura.
Scottish side Aberdeen are in control of their tie with Daugava Riga following a 5-0 home win in which the Latvians were reduced to nine men.
It was a good night for Northern Irish sides as attacker Michael Carvill's 88th minute strike gave Linfield a 2-1 win at B36 in the Faroe Islands.
Crusaders backed up that result by beating Ekranas of Lithuania 3-1, and Derry City were 4-0 winners in an all-British affair with Aberystwyth Town, who had goalkeeper Mike Lewis sent off after 23 minutes.
Airbus UK Broughton fared better in a 1-1 draw with Haugesund of Norway, however, Bangor City were thrashed 4-0 by Iceland's Stjarnan.
Finnish outfit VPS emerged as 2-1 winners in all-Scandinavian clash with Brommapojkarna of Sweden, while their league rivals MYPA beat IF of the Faroe Islands 1-0 thanks to Denis Abdulahi's strike.
But there was no such fortune for fellow Finns Honka, who lost 2-1 to Sillamae Kalev of Estonia.
Erik Sabo's brace proved key as Spartak Trnava won 4-2 at Hibernians.
Slovenians Rudar drew 1-1 with Laci of Albania, but Andorra's Sant Julia have a mountain to climb if they are to qualify after losing 4-0 in Serbia to Cukaricki.
Mika are also in danger of going out following a 2-0 loss to RNK Split, but Nomme Kalju of Estonia travel back from Iceland with the advantage, overcoming Fram 1-0.
There was drama in another game in Iceland as FH scored three late goals, with two from Atli Gudnason, to beat Glenavon 3-0.
Vikingur were the only Faroe side to experience triumph, Andreas Olsen scoring the winner in a 2-1 defeat of Latvia's Daugava Daugavpils.
Meanwhile, Differdange, Vaduz, Buducnost and Diosgyor all claimed first-leg successes.
Elsewhere, there were goalless draws in the games between Veris and Litex Lovech, Banga and Sligo Rovers and Lovcen's trip to Zeljeznicar.
Get the best features, fun and footballing frolics straight to your inbox every week.