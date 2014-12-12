UEFA hit Anderlecht with partial stadium closure

The Belgian champions were charged with blocking stairs and throwing objects onto the pitch during the Group D encounter on November 26, which Anderlecht won 2-0 to ensure third place and a spot in the Europa League.

UEFA has subsequently ordered the club to close part of the Constant Vanden Stock Stadium for their next home game in UEFA competition, while a fine of €17,000 has also been imposed.

A statement from UEFA read: "The UEFA Control, Ethics and Disciplinary Body has ordered the partial closure of the RSC Anderlecht stadium during next (1) UEFA competition match in which RSC Anderlecht will play as the host club.

"In particular the sector N3 of the stadium. The club has also been fined €17,000."

Anderlecht rounded off their Champions League campaign with a 1-1 draw at Borussia Dortmund on Tuesday.