Quiz! Can you name every football stadium in Europe with a capacity over 40,000?

The UEFA Champions League is regularly hosted in some of Europe's most impressive stadiums

We know some of you out there love a quiz on football stadiums.

Well fear not, FourFourTwo has you covered with some superb trivia to get your mind racing. We want you to name every football stadium in Europe with a capacity of over 40,000. That's right, only the big boys make it into this exclusive club.

Most of them host football in Europe season after season, but we have included some curveballs to catch you out (or at least try to it must be said). Fancy your chances with this one? Of course you do!

We are giving you a total of 15 minutes to whizz away and name the 89 grounds that can facilitate over 40,000 supporters.

Now remember, if you sign in to Kwizly, then they’ll give you a helping hand by removing one of the incorrect options.

How many correct answers can you get?

Don’t forget to tweet your scores to @FourFourTwo and share this quiz with your mates.

Can't see this quiz? Play it here

