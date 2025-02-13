Quiz! Can you name every football stadium in Europe with a capacity over 40,000?

By
published

Football stadia? No problem at all, mate...

The UEFA Champions League is regularly hosted in some of Europe&#039;s most impressive stadiums
The UEFA Champions League is regularly hosted in some of Europe's most impressive stadiums (Image credit: Getty Images)

We know some of you out there love a quiz on football stadiums.

Well fear not, FourFourTwo has you covered with some superb trivia to get your mind racing. We want you to name every football stadium in Europe with a capacity of over 40,000. That's right, only the big boys make it into this exclusive club.

Most of them host football in Europe season after season, but we have included some curveballs to catch you out (or at least try to it must be said). Fancy your chances with this one? Of course you do!

TRY NEXT

Europe's elite footballing competition was rebranded back in 1992

(Image credit: Getty Images)

QUIZ! Can you name every club to have reached the Champions League knockout stages since 2000?

We are giving you a total of 15 minutes to whizz away and name the 89 grounds that can facilitate over 40,000 supporters.

Now remember, if you sign in to Kwizly, then they’ll give you a helping hand by removing one of the incorrect options.

How many correct answers can you get?

Don’t forget to tweet your scores to @FourFourTwo and share this quiz with your mates.

We use Kwizly for our quizzes – find out more here

Can't see this quiz? Play it here

More football quizzes

Quiz! Can you name every club to reach a Champions League or European Cup final?

Quiz! Can you guess how far these 75 clubs have gone in the Champions League?

Quiz! Can you name every player who has won the Ballon d'Or, World Cup, and Champions League?

Quiz! Can you name every Champions League finalist to have played in the Premier League since 2000?

Quiz! Can you name every club in Europe this season?

Matthew Holt
Matthew Holt

Matthew is a Freelance Journalist and has racked up bylines for Manchester United, Manchester Evening News, GOAL and SPORTbible to name a few. A long-term sufferer of Scunthorpe United, he currently resides in the north-west after escaping the smog of North Lincolnshire.

More about quiz
Europe&#039;s elite footballing competition was rebranded back in 1992

Quiz! Can you name every club to have reached the Champions League knockout stages since 2000?
Jude Bellingham of Real Madrid celebrates after scoring to give the side a 3-1 lead during the UEFA Champions League 2024/25 League Phase MD6 match between Atalanta BC and Real Madrid C.F. at Stadio di Bergamo on December 10, 2024 in Bergamo, Italy.

Quiz! Can you name every English player to have played for an overseas European Cup/Champions League-winning club since 1992?
BIRMINGHAM, ENGLAND - FEBRUARY 09: Ange Postecoglou manager / head coach of Tottenham Hotspur after the Emirates FA Cup Fourth Round match between Aston Villa and Tottenham Hotspur at Villa Park on February 09, 2025 in Birmingham, England. (Photo by Catherine Ivill - AMA/Getty Images)

'Ange Potecoglou will not change. He's got to where he is playing this style of football, whether its in Australia, Japan, to Scotland at Celtic and now at Spurs - so why would he change it?' Tottenham manager backed by Australia and Premier League legend
See more latest