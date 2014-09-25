UEFA to investigate seven clubs over FFP breaches

The news was announced on Thursday, as European football's governing body attempts to crack down on clubs living beyond their financial means.

As well as the likes of Inter and Liverpool, Monaco and Roma are also under investigation from the UEFA Club Financial Control Body (CFCB), after they failed to break even in their latest financial reports.

"The CFCB has opened formal investigations into seven clubs (AS Monaco, AS Roma, Besiktas JK, FC Internazionale Milano, FC Krasnodar, Liverpool FC and Sporting Clube de Portugal) as they disclosed a break-even deficit on the basis of their financial reporting periods ending in 2012 and 2013," a statement read.

"These clubs will need to submit additional monitoring information during October and November upon the deadlines set by the CFCB, subsequent to which, an additional communication shall be made and conservatory measures may be imposed."

The likes of Manchester City and Paris Saint-Germain were sanctioned by UEFA back in May, after both clubs were found to be in breach of the regulations.

Premier League champions City were hit with a fine of €60 million, while their squad for this season's UEFA Champions League was reduced to 21 players.

PSG, champions of Ligue 1, were hit with a similar punishment, although both club's fines will be reduced to €20m if they comply with the body's break-even rules in the future.

Meanwhile, UEFA also announced that five clubs have seen their prize money suspended pending further investigation.

"The five clubs (Bursaspor, CFR 1907 Cluj, FC Astra Giurgiu (formerly FC Astra Ploiesti), FK Buducnost Podgorica and FK Ekranas) have had their prize money withheld as they presented important overdue payables towards other clubs, employees and/or social/tax authorities as on 30 June 2014," the statement added.