UEFA investigating Luiz Adriano allegations

The Brazilian striker scored five times, equalling the record tally set by Lionel Messi two years ago, as the Ukrainian champions ran riot with a 7-0 victory in the Group H at Borisov Arena on Tuesday.

Luiz Adriano claimed after the game that he had been subjected to racist chanting from BATE fans and UEFA on Wednesday revealed that they are investigating the matter.

The governing body stated that Belarus club BATE will discover next month if any action will be taken.

A statement from the governing body said: "Disciplinary proceedings have been opened following the UEFA Champions League group H match between FC BATE Borisov and FC Shakhtar Donetsk (0-7), played on 21 October in Belarus.

"FC BATE Borisov: Racist behaviour of supporters – Article 14 of UEFA Disciplinary Regulations

"The case will be dealt with by the UEFA Control, Ethics and Disciplinary Body on 13 November 2014."

Luiz Adriano, who claimed the fastest four-goal haul in the history of the competition when he struck four times in the space of 17 times, told Shakhtar's official website: "I heard rude abuse … racist ones [chants].

"Supporters behaved improperly and that is why I am disappointed and feel resentment. It was an ugly act from their side."