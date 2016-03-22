UEFA reaffirm commitment to safe Euro 2016

UEFA has "reaffirmed its commitment in placing safety and security at the centre of its organisational plans for Euro 2016" following Tuesday's attacks on Brussels.

Thirty-four people have been killed, according to the latest official figures, after two bombs were detonated at Zaventem Airport and a further device went off at Maelbeek metro station in the Belgian capital.

It has brought safety and security at Euro 2016 into sharp focus with the tournament set to kick-off in France in a little over two months' time.

UEFA say the SAS venture they set up alongside the French Football Federation is continuing to work to ensure a safe event for players and spectators alike.

A UEFA statement released on Tuesday read: "Following today's events in Brussels, UEFA wishes to reaffirm its commitment in placing safety and security at the centre of its organisational plans for UEFA EURO 2016.

"EURO 2016 SAS and all stakeholders involved in the organisation of the tournament will continue their joint work and will regularly monitor the level of risk for the tournament and their respective organisational plans.

"For over three years now, EURO 2016 SAS has been working closely with the relevant authorities to develop the most appropriate mechanisms in order to guarantee a safe and secure tournament and all necessary measures are being taken to ensure that is the case for all involved."