UEFA reduces Dynamo Kiev sanctions ahead of Manchester City clash

Dynamo Kiev's Champions League last-16 clash with Manchester City later this month will no longer be held behind closed doors after UEFA lifted its ban.

The first leg of their tie on February 24 had been set to be played with no fans present after the Ukrainian champions were were fined €100,000 and ordered to play two UEFA home matches behind closed doors – with a third suspended – after charges of racist behaviour, crowd disturbances and of having blocked stairways at the Olympic Stadium against Chelsea on October 20.

However, UEFA has reduced the sanctions after Dynamo launched an appeal.

A UEFA statement read: "The UEFA Control, Ethics and Disciplinary Body's decision of 24 November 2015 is amended as follows:

"1. To order the Dynamo Kyiv to play one UEFA competition match as host club behind closed doors.

"As the club has already played one match behind closed doors during the UEFA Champions League 2015/2016 match FC Dynamo Kyiv vs Maccabi Tel-Aviv played on 9 December 2015, the club has already served this sanction.

"2. To fine Dynamo Kyiv € 50,000."