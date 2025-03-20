2027 Champions League final host stadium leaked as San Siro withdraws from running: report

By published

The Champions League final looks set to return to one European stadium

A general view of the UEFA Champions League trophy at the UEFA Champions League Draw for the 2008/2009 season at the Grimaldi Center on August 28, 2008 in Monte Carlo, Monaco.
The Champions League trophy (Image credit: Getty Images)

The 2027 Champions League final host stadium has been whittled down to just two, though there is one "overwhelming favourite" according to a report.

Benfica's Estadio da Luz, Stadio Olimpico in Rome and San Siro in Milan were all slated to compete for the hosting of the Champions League final in 2027, but all three have now seemingly withdrawn from the running.

Bayern Munich's Allianz Arena is set to host UEFA's showpiece club event this season, 13 years after last hosting the final in 2012. Chelsea beat Bayern Munich in their home stadium that day on penalties, with Roberto Di Mateo's side winning their first trophy in the competition's history.

2027 Champions League final host stadium has been leaked

The Champions League trophy and official Adidas ball pictured outside the Allianz Arena ahead of the 2012 Champions League final.

The Allianz Arena will host the 2025 final (Image credit: Getty Images)

For 2025/26, the Puskas Arena in Budapest, Hungary, will feature the Champions League final, the first time the European nation will have done so.

But while Baku's Olympic Stadium is attempting to convince UEFA to let it play host to the 2027 Champions League final, in what would also be a first for the nation, it seems like it will return to familiar surroundings in a couple of years time.

A general view of play during the UEFA Euro 2020 Championship Group A match between Switzerland and Turkey at Baku Olimpiya Stadionu on June 20, 2021 in Baku, Azerbaijan.

Baku's Olympic Stadium (Image credit: Naomi Baker/Getty Images)

According to Spanish outlet El Partidazo de COPE, the Riyal Air Metropolitano in Madrid, where Atletico Madrid play their home matches, is the "overwhelming favourite" to host the 2027 final.

UEFA will decide on the next host stadium in May, prior to the final in Munich is played. The 2019 final between Liverpool and Tottenham was played at the Metropolitano, with the Reds winning 2-0 on that occasion thanks to goals from Mohamed Salah and Divock Origi.

It had only been opened for two seasons prior to that game, but the 2027 final could return less than a decade later for another high-profile match.

The 70,000-capacity is also under consideration to host games at the 2030 World Cup, but the club is reportedly not keen on that idea because it could mean a significant loss of money from out-of-season revenues.

General view of Atletico Madrid's Metropolitano Stadium ahead of the 2019 Champions League final between Liverpool and Tottenham.

Could the Champions League final make a return to the Metropolitano? (Image credit: Getty Images)

In FourFourTwo's view, it's a slight shame that the Champions League final keeps returning to a select few stadiums in Europe, though it's understandable that a large majority of grounds don't have the requisite capacity or infrastructure to deal with two sets of fanbases for the game.

UEFA should still choose the Metropolitano over the Baku Olympic Stadium, though, considering the issues fans faced in getting there for the 2019 Europa League final and how Henrikh Mkhitaryan couldn't even travel for the game due to concerns over his safety.

Ryan Dabbs
Ryan Dabbs
Staff writer

Ryan is a staff writer for FourFourTwo, joining the team full-time in October 2022. He first joined Future in December 2020, working across FourFourTwo, Golf Monthly, Rugby World and Advnture's websites, before eventually earning himself a position with FourFourTwo permanently. After graduating from Cardiff University with a degree in Journalism and Communications, Ryan earned a NCTJ qualification to further develop as a writer while a Trainee News Writer at Future. 

More about stories
Sol Campbell in action for Tottenham against Blackburn Rovers in September 1997.

'A phone call came through and Gary Neville asked me if I fancied Manchester United, I must have been about 21 then. It did go further, but Lord Sugar blocked it': Sol Campbell reveals how he almost signed for Sir Alex Ferguson in the 90s

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta

Arsenal report: Stance revealed on shock Ethan Nwaneri Real Madrid move
Sol Campbell in action for Tottenham against Blackburn Rovers in September 1997.

'A phone call came through and Gary Neville asked me if I fancied Manchester United, I must have been about 21 then. It did go further, but Lord Sugar blocked it': Sol Campbell reveals how he almost signed for Sir Alex Ferguson in the 90s

See more latest
Most Popular
Sol Campbell in action for Tottenham against Blackburn Rovers in September 1997.
'A phone call came through and Gary Neville asked me if I fancied Manchester United, I must have been about 21 then. It did go further, but Lord Sugar blocked it': Sol Campbell reveals how he almost signed for Sir Alex Ferguson in the 90s
Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta
Arsenal report: Stance revealed on shock Ethan Nwaneri Real Madrid move
England Euro 2024 squad Gareth Southgate, Head Coach of England, looks on during the UEFA EURO 2024 quarter-final match between England and Switzerland at Düsseldorf Arena on July 06, 2024 in Dusseldorf, Germany. (Photo by Michael Regan - UEFA/UEFA via Getty Images)
'You can find yourself mocked if you don’t conform to the latest trend. As hardened as I am to criticisms, there’s no way I was going to trawl through social media last summer and read abuse' Sir Gareth Southgate opens up on abuse during England spell
Dean Huijsen of AFC Bournemouth scores the opening goal during the Premier League match between AFC Bournemouth and Tottenham Hotspur FC at Vitality Stadium on December 05, 2024 in Bournemouth, England
Bournemouth star wanted by Real Madrid in statement summer deal: report
GIRONA, SPAIN- JANUARY 28: Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta speaks during the UEFA Champions League 202/25 press conference at Estadi Montilivi on January 28, 2025 in Girona, Spain. (Photo by Stuart MacFarlane/Arsenal FC via Getty Images)
Arsenal targeting Premier League flop as alternative to Alexander Isak: report
Mesut Ozil of Germany during Euro 2016
'We have agreed not to invite Mesut due to his recent actions' Ex Arsenal and Real Madrid star Mesut Ozil banned from former club due to right-wing tattoo
LONDON, ENGLAND - MARCH 16: Dan Burn of Newcastle United (33) celebrates with teammates after scoring Newcastle&#039;s opening goal during the Carabao Cup Final between Liverpool and Newcastle United at Wembley Stadium on March 16, 2025 in London, England. (Photo by Serena Taylor/Newcastle United via Getty Images)
Newcastle United star urged to retire following League Cup whirlwind
Virgil van Dijk of Liverpool F.C. during the Carabao Cup Semi Final First Leg match between Tottenham Hotspur and Liverpool at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on January 8, 2025 in London, England
Liverpool report: Virgil van Dijk 'feels his time is up' at Anfield
'We lost the first league game of the season, then drew with Racing Santander. Spontaneously, I decided to go to Pep's office to reassure him. “Don’t worry,” I told him, “everything will be fine"': Andres Iniesta opens up his early Guardiola pep talk
Zirkzee and Hojlund have a combined five Premier League goals this season
Manchester United star Rasmus Hojlund given shock exit route: report