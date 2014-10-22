UEFA rule out CSKA punishment over 'fans'

The governing body banned CSKA from selling tickets for the Champions League Group E clash as punishment for racism and crowd trouble.

However, the home side were given vocal backing from a small pocket of supporters in the ground as they fought back from two goals down to secure a 2-2 draw.

Manchester City captain Vincent Kompany stated that he felt the Premier League champions were being punished due to their lack of support for such an important game.

UEFA is satisfied that the Russian club had not been guilty of breaching regulations, but pledged to review their policy on matches played behind closed doors.

A UEFA statement said: "Following yesterday's match between CSKA Moskva and Manchester City, UEFA has reviewed the officials' reports and found no breach of the conditions related to a match played behind closed doors that make part of the disciplinary decision.

"Only people who were allowed to enter the stadium [clubs delegations, media, security staff, UEFA and guests of sponsorship partners] attended the match with no record of inappropriate behaviour.

"However, UEFA is reviewing the “behind closed doors” policy to see if alternative solutions could be implemented in the future."