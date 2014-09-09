UEFA shares FFP fines among clubs in Europe

Premier League champions Manchester City were among the first to be penalised for breaching FFP rules, while Ligue 1 winners Paris Saint-Germain and Russian side Zenit were also punished.

The fines accrued from those clubs and others penalised will now be distributed among sides who did comply with FFP in European football last term.

"It was an agreement between UEFA and the clubs that it was money belonging to the clubs," European Clubs' Association chairman Karl-Heinz Rummenigge told a news conference in Geneva.

UEFA president Michel Platini confirmed that FFP punishments remain a work in progress.

"The framework for financial fair play must be dynamic, it must evolve constantly, which is why I have convened an important round table on the subject with your representatives at UEFA headquarters on 13 October.

"We will see whether any imperfections can be ironed out and whether there is room to further improve the system."