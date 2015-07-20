Umtiti and Ferri pen Lyon extensions

Lyon duo Samuel Umtiti and Jordan Ferri have both committed their futures to the club by penning new contract extensions.

Centre-back Umtiti has been a mainstay of the Lyon side in recent seasons after making the breakthrough into the first-team in the 2011-12 campaign, and he made 35 Ligue 1 appearances last term.

The 21-year-old has now put pen-to-paper on a two-year contract extension that will keep him at the Stade de Gerland until 2019.

"I am very pleased to have extended with the club," he told Lyon's official website. "It took a little time but we managed to reach an agreement."

Midfielder Ferri has risen through the ranks at Lyon and has penned an extension of three years, taking his new deal through to 2020.

The 23-year-old scored once in 35 league outings in 2014-15.