Umtiti has 'exclusive agreement' to join Barcelona

France defender Samuel Umtiti has an "exclusive agreement" with Lyon that would allow him to join Barcelona ahead of the 2016-17 season.

Umtiti is reported to be on the verge of completing a €30million move to Camp Nou after establishing himself as an integral part of the Lyon first team since making his breakthrough in 2011.

The 22-year-old is currently part of the French squad at Euro 2016, but is expected to finalise personal terms in the near future.

"We anticipate the eventual departure of Umtiti. Samuel has an exclusive agreement for him to join Barcelona," Lyon president Jean-Michel Aulas is quoted as telling RMC Sport.

"We made a promise that if he could play for the club of his heart, he would leave.

"It's part of the commitment which we have made, as was done for Karim Benzema when he went to Real Madrid.

"Right now, Samuel is with Les Bleus and is focused on the Euros and the fact that he can play Sunday against Iceland. If the three parties agree, it is possible that he will leave us."

Lyon have a ready-made replacement for Umtiti in place after completing the signing of Nicolas Nkoulou from Marseille on a free transfer.