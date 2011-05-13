Under-fire Makudi loses Thai FA presidency

The Sports Authority of Thailand (SAT) said the postponement of last Friday's election for the presidency of FAT was illegal, according to Thursday's Bangkok Post.

Worawi and FAT executive board members called off the election, claiming several clubs were represented by more than one voter.

"It was clearly an illegal move," deputy SAT governor Somkid Pinthong told the Senate committee on sports, the Post reported, adding any such postponement would require the backing of two thirds of vote-holders.

As no election had taken place within the 90-day limit after Worawi's presidency expired at the end of 2010, he had forfeited his position, Somkid said.

"An election for FAT president must have been completed by March 31," she added.

"As an election was not held by that date, Worawi and his executive board members have lost their positions. In fact they did not even have the authority to call the May 6 election."

He had said the FAT election would be held in the next two weeks but Somkid said the SAT may do the job.

"Under the law, at least one-third of member clubs can ask the SAT to call an election for FAT president within 21 days of their request," she said.

"We do not want to organise such an election but we may have to."

FAT were not immediately available for comment when contacted by Reuters but Worawi, who is out of the country until Sunday, is scheduled to address the media on Monday to discuss the threat to his tenure as FAT president and role with FIFA.

The 59-year-old Worawi was accused of asking favours for his vote for the 2018 World Cup by former English FA president David Triesman in a British parliamentary inquiry earlier this week.

Worawi denied that he demanded control of television rights for a proposed friendly between Thailand and England in return for backing England's 2018 bid, according to the Post.

Russia won the hosting rights for the 2018 finals.