Under-fire Monk: Outsiders are trying to unsettle Swansea

Swansea City boss Garry Monk has slammed reports claiming he is close to the sack, insisting people from outside of the area are trying to unsettle his team.

The Welsh side have won only one of their last eight Premier League matches, leaving them in 14th position ahead of Saturday's crunch clash with AFC Bournemouth at the Liberty Stadium.

Eddie Howe's visitors are also in poor form having lost four straight league contests to leave them in the bottom three and Monk has hit out over continued speculation that his job is under threat.

"It is not you guys [local reporters], it is outsiders, sometimes people who have never been to Swansea," he said.

"People are trying to twist things and unsettle us. It is a shame. We focus on each other though and the players are as determined me.

"This [talk of the sack] is the nature of management. If you worried about it, you cannot do your job.

"I can't control what people say. I can only focus on what happens here. What is said in here is what is matters - I try not to read too much."

Monk also rejected the suggestion he has held talks with chairman Huw Jenkins over his future.

He continued: "It is wide of the truth. We have regular communication and we work together. I don't need to speak to anyone to know my situation.

"I have a fantastic rapport with the chairman. I am aware I am working in a results business. If you don't get the right results, you get pressure.

"But I don't focus upon that. I just focus upon putting things right."

Following the Bournemouth clash, Swansea have a tricky run of games against Liverpool, Leicester City, Manchester City and West Ham.