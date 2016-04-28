Unhappy Muller accepts being dropped for Atletico clash

Bayern Munich forward Thomas Muller was unhappy at being left out of the starting XI for Wednesday's Champions League semi-final with Atletico Madrid but said he was willing to do what is important for the team.

Coach Pep Guardiola dropped Muller to the bench for the first leg at the Vicente Calderon, which Atletico won 1-0 thanks to a fine individual goal by Saul.

Guardiola said he made the decision to get another midfielder in the side and ensure he had a left-footed player playing on the left and a right-footed player on the right.

However, Guardiola was criticised for Muller's omission by sections of the German media, with former Bayern boss Ottmar Hitzfeld telling Sky: "Muller for Bayern is what [Lionel] Messi is for Barcelona. It's nearly impossible to replace them in the all-important matches."

But Muller, who was brought on in the 70th minute, said: "I try to cope with it professionally. It does not make you happy, but it's important to realise what is important for the team.

"If everyone who sits on the bench just flips, we can forget about the season."