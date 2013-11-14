Union cancel Ligue 1 strike after positive talks

The strike was originally planned for matches on November 29 to December 2 for the top two divisions in French football in opposition to a proposed 75 percent tax rate set by the government for people earning over €1 million a year.

Paris Saint-Germain were set to be the hardest hit of the top-flight sides, but it was expected to cause problems for another 13, which saw the call for a strike.

However, following discussions with the appointed mediator the action has been postponed, but they have warned it could still happen at a later date if things change.

"I am not here to make an ultimatum to the government, but to talk," president of the UCPF Jean-Pierre Louvel said.

"We found a positive dialogue was committed Wednesday night with the mediator appointed by the state, Jean Glavany.

"We decided to trust the mediation and dialogue.

"To do this, we decided to push the strike day to a later date and return to the negotiating table around the Commission for Sustainable football."