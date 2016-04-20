United hero Darmian hails 'massive victory'

Matteo Darmian hailed Manchester United's 2-0 win over Crystal Palace as "massive" as they aim to snatch a top-four Premier League finish.

The Italy international forced the opening goal at Old Trafford as his low cross was turned into his own net by Damien Delaney, and he smashed in a superb strike just after half-time to secure the three points for the home side.

United are now just a point behind fourth-placed Arsenal, having played a game more, and are two shy of Manchester City in the race to finish in the Champions League places.

With an FA Cup semi-final on Saturday to come, Darmian believes Wednesday's win could be a vital confidence boost.

"It was important, a massive victory," he said afterwards. "We have to be focused on the next game against Everton, we want to reach the final.

"It will increase our confidence, so we have to continue. We need to win all our games and see where we can get.

"It will be a difficult game but it's a big game, a semi-final of the FA Cup at Wembley. It's a really good chance for us to win that trophy."

Smalling on Darmian's super strike: "It was a surprise for us, especially with his left foot! What a way to get your first goal." April 20, 2016

Darmian was delighted to open his United account in front of the Stretford End.

"It was special. At the Stretford End, in front of the fans, it was a big goal," he added.