United set to be without Pogba and De Gea

Paul Pogba is out of Manchester United’s clash against Liverpool and David De Gea looks set to join him on the sidelines.

Star midfielder Pogba is unavailable due to an ongoing ankle issue and Ole Gunnar Solskjaer does not expect De Gea to play after pulling up with a groin complaint on international duty.

Anthony Martial (thigh) and Aaron Wan-Bissaka (tonsillitis) could play a part, but there are question marks hanging over the likes of Jesse Lingard, Phil Jones, Luke Shaw, Diogo Dalot and Mason Greenwood while Eric Bailly (knee) is out.

Mohamed Salah, Alisson Becker and Joel Matip are all set to start for Liverpool.

Salah is expected to have recovered from a twisted ankle sustained against Leicester just before the international break, while Alisson is back in full training after a calf problem suffered in the first match of the season.

Matip is fit again after a knock ruled him out of the last two games.

Manchester United provisional squad: Romero, Grant, Kovar, Wan-Bissaka, Young, Dalot, Lindelof, Jones, Maguire, Tuanzebe, Rojo, Shaw, Williams, McTominay, Matic, Fred, Garner, Pereira, Mata, Lingard, Gomes, James, Chong, Rashford, Martial, Greenwood.

Liverpool provisional squad: Alisson, Alexander-Arnold, Matip, Van Dijk, Robertson, Fabinho, Henderson, Wijnaldum, Salah, Firmino, Mane, Adrian, Lovren, Gomez, Milner, Keita, Oxlade-Chamberlain, Lallana, Origi.