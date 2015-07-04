United States 4 Guatemala 0: Klinsmann's men win comfortably

United States completed their CONCACAF Gold Cup preparations with a solid 4-0 win over Guatemala on Friday.

An own goal from Carlos Castrillo, Timmy Chandler's first strike at international level, a Clint Dempsey penalty and Chris Wondolowski goal helped Jurgen Klinsmann's men to their win at LP Field.

It marked USA's fourth straight victory, taking ideal form into their Gold Cup opener against Honduras on Tuesday.

USA, who claimed shock wins over Netherlands and Germany in the lead-up, were again impressive.

Klinsmann's side looked particularly dangerous when using their width, although they did miss a first-half penalty through Jozy Altidore.

Michael Bradley set up several attacking moves from midfield, while DeAndre Yedlin impressed out wide.

USA got early joy out wide, particularly from the left, but were unable to apply the finishing touch.

That side would help create USA's first good chance as Altidore was brought down inside the area after a cross from Fabian Johnson.

But Altidore's 18th-minute penalty was kept out as Paula Motta guessed correctly, diving to his right to save the spot-kick.

USA only needed to wait two minutes to score the opener.

Bradley released Yedlin with a superb through ball down the right, and the latter crossed aiming for Altidore.

But the cross went over the striker and Castrillo, attempting to clear, headed past Motta and into the bottom corner.

Bradley fired a long-range effort wide in the 23rd minute as USA enjoyed the better of the opening exchanges.

Brad Guzan was called into action 10 minutes later to stop a threatening Guatemala attack.

Dempsey had a free-kick easily saved just before the break as USA deservedly took a lead into the interval.

It was an even second half until Altidore almost scored, but Motta saved in the 56th minute.

Just two minutes later and it was 2-0 as Chandler struck, firing a 30-yard effort into the bottom corner after receiving a pass from Yedlin.

Bradley was brought down in the area by Castrillo and this time Dempsey stepped up, his delightful 'panenka' making it 3-0 in the 72nd minute.

The goal was his 41st for USA.

Wondolowski added USA's fourth thanks to Gyasi Zardes, who did the hard work down the left before his pass set up the San Jose Earthquakes man for a simple tap in.