United States v Costa Rica: Under-fire Klinsmann standing firm

Jurgen Klinsmann is unfazed by whether he is liked or disliked after United States failed to qualify for the 2017 Confederations Cup.

USA were outplayed from the first minute as arch-rivals and CONCACAF Gold Cup champions Mexico qualified for the Confederations Cup in Russia via a 3-2 extra-time play-off win on Saturday.

Klinsmann's future has been cast into doubt following the defeat in California, with pundits and fans questioning whether the German coach is the right man to take USA forward.

The 51-year-old was asked if he should lose his job as a result but Klinsmann is standing firm as USA prepare to host Costa Rica in an international friendly on Tuesday.

"Everybody can express his opinion, and not everyone likes you. That's totally fine. I'm not here to be liked," he said.

"I'm trying to do a good job and I'm privileged to have that role and represent the U.S. soccer program. It's a privilege for me.

"I do my best, to my capabilities, and leave the judgment out there for you guys and for people who want to express themselves."

Klinsmann added: "We have to sit together and discuss things: who we're counting on, how we want to build towards the next couple games, and there's not much time.

"That will be a lot of conversations coming up the next couple days."

Klinsmann has added five players to his squad for Tuesday's friendly at Red Bull Arena in New Jersey.

Bill Hamid, Mix Diskerud, Lee Nguyen, Brek Shea and Andrew Wooten will feature in some capacity against the Costa Ricans, after Michael Bradley, Clint Dempsey, Nick Rimando, DaMarcus Beasley, Matt Besler, Kyle Beckerman, Graham Zusi and Chris Wondolowski were released.

Costa Rica head to New Jersey on the back of a 1-0 loss at home to South Africa.

Midfielder Yeltsin Tejeda played in the defeat but will miss the USA match due to injury.

Junior Diaz - an unused substitute against the South Africans - is also unavailable for the clash, while injured captain Bryan Ruiz has been released from the squad.

USA and Costa Rica last met in a World Cup qualifier in 2013, the latter triumphing 3-1.