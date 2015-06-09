Unnamed bid made for Parma

An unnamed bid has been made to the administrators of financially stricken Parma to take over the club.

Parma's financial woes have been well documented, with the club docked points on three separate occasions last season on their way to relegation from Serie A as they struggled to pay players and staff amid spiralling debts, estimated by the club this week to stand at €22.5million.

The club were put up for sale in April, and the asking price was dropped to €11.25m in May after no bids were received.

However, it appears that a proposal has now been made, with the club's administrators to peruse over the offer.

A statement on the club's official website read: "The administrators of Parma, Dr Angelo Anedda and Dr Alberto Guiotto, announce that a bid in a sealed envelope was presented to the notary Giulio Almansi, appointed to oversee the sale of Parma.

"The administrators and the notary will open the envelope to verify its contents, and its compliance to the specially crafted rules for sporting sales, and report back to the bankruptcy judge with the outcome of the sales procedure."

Former MLB All-Star catcher Mike Piazza has been linked with a takeover of the Tardini club, though ti is unclear if the American is behind the submitted bid.