Uruguay plan to relish pressure against hosts

Uruguay, who last won a World Cup game in 1990 against South Korea, earned a point with a dogged display in a goalless draw with France in Cape Town on Friday, and Tabarez said they would need to be much more aggressive in their next match.

"We do not have any added pressure at all," he told reporters at the pre-match news conference. "You could say we have our own natural pressure but it should not be excessive.

"Most of the players were little kids back then (in 1990). We cannot discus the causes of that (winless streak) because they run deep. We are all aware of this, players and coaches. But now we are in a position where we can change our record.

"In Uruguay there are great expectations."

Tabarez said he would start with three attackers, Diego Forlan, Luis Suarez and Edinson Cavani as they look to break down South Africa in the Group A tie.

South Africa, who drew 1-1 against Mexico, have vowed to take more risks and be more enterprising when they play Uruguay at Loftus Versfeld after they put their opening World Cup jitters behind them.

With a point from the opening match and a final group game to come against former world champions France, Bafana Bafana regard Uruguay as their best hope of claiming a victory.

Tabaraz said they were fully prepared for the noise that would come from playing the host nation and said they would look to find a solution to the problem.

"It is very difficult to communicate, it is impossible even in the warm up but when you play at the Maracana or at Boca's stadium you don't hear anything either," he said, in reference to the well-known Brazilian and Argentine stadiums.

"Perhaps using body language, especially for the players, may be a solution."

Captain Diego Lugano said playing South Africa would be incredibly special, when asked if they had extra motivation to beat the host nation as they did in the 1950 World Cup when they defeated Brazil to win their second world title.

"It will be a beautiful match with a special atmosphere and we hope to give Uruguayans something to cheer about," he said.

