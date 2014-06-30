Uruguay president slams FIFA over Suarez ban

Suarez was hit with a four-month ban from all football activity and a nine-match international suspension for biting Italy defender Giorgio Chiellini at the FIFA World Cup last week.

The Liverpool forward subsequently protested his innocence and the Uruguay FA have lodged an appeal, although the 27-year-old on Monday apologised to Chiellini.

Prior to Suarez's admission of guilt, Mujica left FIFA in no doubt as to his personal feelings on the issue.

"At FIFA, they are a bunch of old sons of b*****s," said Mujica when Uruguay landed back home following their World Cup exit at the hands of Colombia on Saturday.

"They could have punished (him), but not with fascist sanctions."

The Chiellini incident marks the third time that Suarez has bitten an opposition player following clashes with PSV midfielder Otman Bakkal in 2010 and Chelsea's Branislav Ivanovic last year.