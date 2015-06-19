Uruguay v Paraguay: Rolan committed to Tabarez's defensive focus

Diego Rolan remains willing to quash his natural attacking instincts and commit to Oscar Tabarez's defensive tactics for Uruguay as they prepare to face Paraguay in a critical Copa America clash.

Uruguay (three points) will enter the match in La Serena on Saturday in third position in Group B, a point adrift of Paraguay and leaders Argentina.

Two of the three third-placed teams will qualify for the quarter-finals, but with the 2015 Copa America very even so far, three points may not be enough to advance, meaning Tabarez's side will need at least a draw against Paraguay in their final group game.

No team has secured six points in their opening two matches.

Rolan, who netted 15 goals for Bordeaux in 36 Ligue 1 appearances in 2014-15, conceded on Thursday that he does not love playing wide in a midfield, but will do what is required.

The 22-year-old wasted three genuine scoring opportunities in Uruguay's 1-0 loss to Argentina on Tuesday.

"I like to play a little higher, but you will have to raise that with the Maestro [Tabarez] and I have no problem in playing midfield and helping defend," Rolan said.

Tabarez coached Uruguay for the 150th time against Argentina, making him just the fourth coach to have reached that milestone with one country behind Sepp Herberger (167), Morten Olsen (160) and Hugo Meisl (155).

Saturday's game will be a rematch of the 2011 Copa America final when Uruguay triumphed 3-0, although Paraguay have managed to hold Tabarez's side to a pair of 1-1 draws since.

In their most recent meeting - a World Cup qualifier in 2013 - Edgar Benitez equalised for Paraguay in the 86th minute after Luis Suarez had opened the scoring four minutes earlier.

Paraguay head into the match on the back of a 1-0 win against Jamaica, following their 2-2 draw with Argentina.

Uruguay started the tournament with their own 1-0 triumph over the Jamaicans.