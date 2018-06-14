Uruguay won't change World Cup preparations for Salah

Uruguay defender Diego Godin says his nation's plans for the World Cup clash with Egypt on Friday will not change depending on Mohamed Salah's involvement.

The Liverpool star is expected to be passed fit for Egypt's first World Cup game in 28 years, after sustaining an injury in his club's Champions League final defeat to Real Madrid following a tussle with Sergio Ramos.

Salah's likely return hands a huge boost to Egypt ahead of the game in Ekaterinburg, but Uruguay - fourth-place finishers in 2010 - feel they are ready for whatever comes their way.

"We have been preparing a long time ago to play the World Cup and it does not depend on a player," Godin told a news conference on Thursday.

"[Salah] is a big, decisive player and we prepare ourselves in the same way whether he is [available] or not.

"We are at the maximum concentration, we prepare ourselves conscientiously considering Egypt , but we prepare in the same way."

Salah has not played since Liverpool's 3-1 defeat to Real Madrid and Los Blancos defender Ramos faced criticism from certain quarters in the aftermath of the match.

However, Godin believes there were no bad intentions from Ramos regarding the incident that resulted in Salah being hurt.

"I honestly do not believe in anyone's bad intentions, I saw the play, it was one of the many in football and it can happen," he added.

After their clash with Egypt, Uruguay face Saudi Arabia and host nation Russia in Group A.