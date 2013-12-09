Uruguay Wrap: Tight title race continues

The top three all won on the weekend to ensure they remain in contention for the first title on offer in the 2013-14 season in Uruguay, with River Plate and Nacional (both on 30 points) holding a slight advantage on Danubio (29) heading to next weekend.

River Plate were 3-0 road winners over Racing, but only made sure of the result in the final four minutes as Sebastian Taborda and Lucas Olaza struck late.

Nacional thrashed Miramar Misiones 4-1 on the road, but the winners finished with 10 after Ivan Alonso was dismissed with five minutes to play.

Danubio finally broke open El Tanque Sisley late on to secure a 2-0 away win, with Sergio Leal's opener on 80 minutes followed by Jonatan Alvez's penalty at the death.

Wanderers are fourth on 24 points after coming from behind to beat Defensor Sporting 2-1 at home.

The visitors finished with 10 men after Ramon Arias was dismissed with 27 minutes to play, but not before Wanderers took the lead through second-half goals to Sergio Blanco and Gaston Rodriguez.

Rentistas and Sud America played out a 1-1 draw, with both sides seeing red.

Guillermo Reyes (Rentistas) and Gonzalo Malan (Sud America) both got sent off on 66 minutes after an altercation, before Rentistas were down to nine when Sebastian Ramirez was dismissed late.

Penarol scored twice in three minutes early to beat Liverpool 2-0, while Cerro Largo snapped a three-match losing streak with a 3-1 win at cellar-dwellers Juventud.

Fenix and Cerro failed to trouble the scorers, playing out a 0-0 draw.